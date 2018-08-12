Biopharmx (BPMX) Shares Down 5.3%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) shares were down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 2,183,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,715,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Biopharmx in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Get Biopharmx alerts:

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.