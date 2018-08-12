BIOLINERX Ltd/S (BLRX) vs. Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Critical Survey

BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ: BLRX) and Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BIOLINERX Ltd/S has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistagen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BIOLINERX Ltd/S and Vistagen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLINERX Ltd/S 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vistagen Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

BIOLINERX Ltd/S currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 278.92%. Vistagen Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 681.25%. Given Vistagen Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vistagen Therapeutics is more favorable than BIOLINERX Ltd/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIOLINERX Ltd/S and Vistagen Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLINERX Ltd/S N/A N/A -$24.35 million ($0.27) -3.26 Vistagen Therapeutics $1.25 million 23.91 -$14.34 million ($1.11) -1.15

Vistagen Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BIOLINERX Ltd/S. BIOLINERX Ltd/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistagen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.6% of BIOLINERX Ltd/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of BIOLINERX Ltd/S shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BIOLINERX Ltd/S and Vistagen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLINERX Ltd/S N/A -47.07% -41.75% Vistagen Therapeutics N/A -381.91% -186.07%

Summary

Vistagen Therapeutics beats BIOLINERX Ltd/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The company's other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling; BL-9020, which is a monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as an anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to facilitate development and commercialization of Israeli-sourced drug candidates; MSD for the cancer immunotherapy field; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; and Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech's Atezolizumab in various Phase 1b/2 studies for in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

