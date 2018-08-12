BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioLife Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.8446846147706 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

BLFS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 304,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,231. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $280.93 million, a PE ratio of -93.90 and a beta of 0.64.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $108,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,293.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,925,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.