Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $685,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 445.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 745.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Biogen to $483.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $343.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $388.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

