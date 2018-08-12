Biogen (BIIB) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Biogen earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.1728984284559 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $433.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Biogen and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $343.00 on Friday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 25.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

