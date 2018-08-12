Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

Shares of BASI stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bioanalytical Systems has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Contract Research Services and Research Products segments.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.