BidaskClub Upgrades Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) to “Hold”

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLBK. Hovde Group started coverage on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OLBK opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $588.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.30. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.09%. equities research analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Deadrick acquired 1,000 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $34,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,853.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 29,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,015,699.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $203,511 and have sold 74,856 shares valued at $2,592,235. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

