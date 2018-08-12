BidaskClub Upgrades Gogo (GOGO) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOGO. ValuEngine cut Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Gogo from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an under perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group cut Gogo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gogo from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.38.

GOGO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 1,810,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,550. The stock has a market cap of $370.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.30. Gogo has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.26.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thorndale Farm, Inc. purchased 146,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $746,328.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Mundheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 656,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 57.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

