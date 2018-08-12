BidaskClub Upgrades Cohu (COHU) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Cohu opened at $26.17 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

In other news, VP Fellenberg Ian Von sold 22,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $539,685.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 144,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

