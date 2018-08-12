BidaskClub Upgrades Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Codorus Valley Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Codorus Valley Bancorp traded up $0.11, hitting $31.85, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.61. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 17.13%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Lynn D. Crenshaw sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $31,605.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

