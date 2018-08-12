BidaskClub Lowers Veeco Instruments (VECO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VECO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Benchmark restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.20.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.54 million, a PE ratio of -570.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 47.49%. The business had revenue of $157.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 8,900 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $103,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,546.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William John Miller bought 10,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 115,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,764.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $335,740. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,015,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,255,000 after buying an additional 1,995,804 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,434,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,356,000 after buying an additional 890,988 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,209,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 186,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,147,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,507,000 after buying an additional 185,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 108,563 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.