BidaskClub Lowers PDL BioPharma (PDLI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PDLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

PDLI stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $369.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.31. PDL BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.52 million during the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. equities research analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,514,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after buying an additional 996,690 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $791,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 9.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 430,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 37,824 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 4.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,575,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 142,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 24.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 308,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

