BidaskClub Downgrades MBT Financial (MBTF) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

MBTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MBT Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MBT Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MBT Financial opened at $11.00 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $253.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of -0.36. MBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. MBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This is a boost from MBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MBT Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,270,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after buying an additional 47,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MBT Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after buying an additional 28,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MBT Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 38,280 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MBT Financial by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 40,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MBT Financial by 45.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 28,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans.

