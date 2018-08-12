BidaskClub Downgrades Enstar Group (ESGR) to Hold

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
ESGR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Enstar Group opened at $209.10 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.30. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.74.
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.
