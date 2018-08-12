BidaskClub Downgrades Enstar Group (ESGR) to Hold

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ESGR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Enstar Group opened at $209.10 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.30. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enstar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,737,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Enstar Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,443,000 after buying an additional 81,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

