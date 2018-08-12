BidaskClub Downgrades Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Strong Sell

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
CPLP opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 638,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 86,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,269,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 279,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.
