BidaskClub Downgrades Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Strong Sell

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

CPLP opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.82 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 8.86%. equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 638,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 86,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,269,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 279,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

