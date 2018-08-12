B&G Foods (BGS) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BGS. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded B&G Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.13.

BGS opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $388.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.91 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

