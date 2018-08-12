Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.94) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 118 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gocompare.Com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 134.60 ($1.74).

GOCO opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.50) on Thursday. Gocompare.Com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 84.62 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 120 ($1.55).

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.70.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

