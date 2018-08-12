Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 98,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,406,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

SPTL opened at $34.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $37.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

