Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BLCM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.48.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BLCM opened at $6.22 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. sell-side analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Spencer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $305,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,939 shares in the company, valued at $762,534.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan A. Musso sold 6,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $49,461.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,548 shares in the company, valued at $211,587.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,112,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after buying an additional 849,208 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 923,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 840,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,863,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 523,976 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.