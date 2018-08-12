Beiersdorf AG (BEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.09 ($114.05).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays set a €83.30 ($96.86) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of Beiersdorf traded down €0.78 ($0.91), hitting €97.76 ($113.67), on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 302,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a one year high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

