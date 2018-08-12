Beiersdorf AG (BEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.09 ($114.05).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays set a €83.30 ($96.86) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of Beiersdorf traded down €0.78 ($0.91), hitting €97.76 ($113.67), on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 302,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a one year high of €102.00 ($118.60).

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

