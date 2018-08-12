Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,913.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,146,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,467 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $169,704,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $70,796,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 16,026.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 373,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 370,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 245,258.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 358,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,500,000 after purchasing an additional 358,078 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total value of $586,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.74.

Shares of Costco Wholesale opened at $220.31 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $225.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

