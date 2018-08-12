Beatcoin Market Cap Reaches $37,917.00 (XBTS)

Beatcoin (CURRENCY:XBTS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. Beatcoin has a total market capitalization of $37,917.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Beatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beatcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beatcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.02634939 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011388 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000560 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004192 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002273 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000091 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Beatcoin Profile

Beatcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2016. Beatcoin’s total supply is 2,524,686 coins and its circulating supply is 1,524,686 coins. Beatcoin’s official Twitter account is @Beats_coin . The official website for Beatcoin is beatcoin.info

Beatcoin Coin Trading

Beatcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beatcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

