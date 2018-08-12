Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Sells 9,667 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,368,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,749,000 after buying an additional 2,466,638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,923,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,947,000 after buying an additional 2,068,886 shares during the period. Aozora Bank LTD. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,497,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,734,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,265,000 after buying an additional 760,402 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF opened at $35.81 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1613 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

