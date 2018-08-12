Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Purchases New Position in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Beverage opened at $111.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.94. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $129.82.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). National Beverage had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 15.35%. analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

