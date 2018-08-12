Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $315,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $108.78 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.02 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

