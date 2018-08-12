Baxter International Inc (BAX) Holdings Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $25,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 437,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $816,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,502,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,803,000 after purchasing an additional 404,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 92.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $1,411,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,565.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Pleau sold 10,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $801,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,877 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,155. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Baxter International opened at $71.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

