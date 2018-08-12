Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Laureate Education (LAUR)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAUR. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Laureate Education opened at $16.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Laureate Education had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $7,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

