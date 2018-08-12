Barings LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.2% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,953,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 25.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $4,591,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.67.

Shares of BLK opened at $478.95 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $408.62 and a twelve month high of $594.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $507.98 per share, with a total value of $507,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total value of $90,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

