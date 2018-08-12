Barings LLC Buys 5,688 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 151.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $113,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Emerson Electric opened at $73.86 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

