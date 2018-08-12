Barclays Trims WestRock (WRK) Target Price to $62.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on WestRock and gave the company a weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of WestRock opened at $55.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 65.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 14.0% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 685,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,947,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 204,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 39,910 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

