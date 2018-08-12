Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for Laureate Education (LAUR)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

LAUR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Laureate Education to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.32.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 500,000 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $7,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,424,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,410,000 after buying an additional 583,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,260,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,583,000 after buying an additional 126,981 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,653,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after buying an additional 427,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 604,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

