Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €40.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. HSBC set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.27 ($30.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.57 ($43.68).

FRA DPW opened at €30.63 ($35.62) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

