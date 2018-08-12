Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 373,470 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,717,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 373,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $741,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 268,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $73.86 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

