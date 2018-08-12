Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.11 Billion Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,129,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 118,277 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,108,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $40,681.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,463.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,980 and sold 601,048 shares valued at $81,897,855. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised salesforce.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $145.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 323.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

