Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.23

News articles about Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bank of New York Mellon earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 46.7012982812656 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

NYSE:BK opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

