Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,559 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at $2,937,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $71.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.70. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $73.49.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 50.62% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.20%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, Chairman Nigel Travis sold 255,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $17,675,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 530,808 shares in the company, valued at $36,731,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 27,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $1,941,215.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 732,590 shares of company stock valued at $51,385,752 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.