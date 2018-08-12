Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.44 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 65.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Speed sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Riddick III sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $509,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,901 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWE opened at $79.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $85.93.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.82.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

