Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 14,744 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 540,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 467,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,007,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7,783.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 415,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 410,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $77.78 and a 52-week high of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $236.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOPE. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

