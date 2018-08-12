Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 82.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,810 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% during the second quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 112,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 643,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 248,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 327,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 73,372 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 49.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 220,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 73,277 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC opened at $31.19 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $325.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Vetr cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.37.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

