Bank of America Analysts Give Centurylink (CTL) a $27.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $27.00 price objective on Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTL. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Macquarie lowered Centurylink from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.61 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centurylink from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centurylink from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NYSE:CTL opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Centurylink has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 7.62%. Centurylink’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Centurylink will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Centurylink by 13.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 105,861,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957,184 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter worth about $40,751,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the second quarter worth about $35,437,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 44.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,122,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 1,699.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

