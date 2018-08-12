Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (BMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.75

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.75 and last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 8296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Santander raised shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $455.75 million during the quarter. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 25.82%. equities analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR Class B will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 192,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

