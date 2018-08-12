Banco de Chile (BCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of Banco de Chile opened at $91.50 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $79.60 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 483.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 135,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

