Banco de Chile (BCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.
Shares of Banco de Chile opened at $91.50 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $79.60 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Banco de Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.
Read More: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.