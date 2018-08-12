B. Riley Analysts Give Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) a $18.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northstar Realty Europe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

Get Northstar Realty Europe alerts:

NYSE NRE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 190,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,903. Northstar Realty Europe has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Northstar Realty Europe had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million. equities analysts anticipate that Northstar Realty Europe will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,628,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 20.2% during the first quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 1,420,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 238,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE: CLNS), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Northstar Realty Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northstar Realty Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.