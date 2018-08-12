Azure Power Global (AZRE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 15th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 3,077.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 125.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 534,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 296,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

