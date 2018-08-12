Axon Enterprise’s (AAXN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) in a research report released on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird currently has a $69.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. William Blair started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Axon Enterprise opened at $61.47 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.94, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.86. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $76.45.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $70,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,834.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 300,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $15,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,722,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 305,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,123,694 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

