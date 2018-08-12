AWARE Price Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (AT)

AWARE (CURRENCY:AT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, AWARE has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One AWARE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AWARE has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $360,116.00 worth of AWARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015742 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00296012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00184935 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About AWARE

AWARE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. AWARE’s official message board is medium.com/@AWARE_CAPITAL . AWARE’s official Twitter account is @AWARE__Official . AWARE’s official website is www.aware.bi

AWARE Token Trading

AWARE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AWARE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AWARE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AWARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

