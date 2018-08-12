Aviva PLC Has $5.17 Million Position in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 306.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 493.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorp opened at $53.06 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Zions Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZION. Wedbush began coverage on Zions Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zions Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other news, insider David E. Blackford sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $56,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca K. Robinson sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $341,903.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,516 shares of company stock worth $1,076,921 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorp Profile

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

