Avalara (AVLR) Stock Price Up 7.3% After Earnings Beat

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $42.94. Approximately 25,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 339,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,857,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

