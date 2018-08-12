Autus Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 41,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. CT Mason lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. CT Mason now owns 46,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,041,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

In related news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp opened at $53.10 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

