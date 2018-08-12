Aura Minerals (ORA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.92 million during the quarter.

Shares of Aura Minerals opened at C$2.18 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Aura Minerals has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$3.00.

In related news, insider Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 238,900 shares of company stock worth $511,243 over the last quarter.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a mid-tier gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its property portfolio includes the San Andres gold mine covering an area of 399 hectares located in La Union, the Department of Copan, Honduras; the Aranzazu copper mine covering an area of approximately 11,380 hectares situated in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil; and the Sao Francisco gold mine, covering an area of approximately 16,370 hectares located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

